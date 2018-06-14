Bachelor Degree Programme Conducted in English in Finland at University of Applied Sciences: Hints About Examination Centres in Africa.
The entrance exam holds in Ghana normally but the following Schools are likely to organise their exams in Nigeria (Ikeja): Kemi-Tornio University of Applied Sciences
Courses: Business Information Technology, Information Technology, Social Services, Business Management, Nursing.
Website: Ammattikorkeakoulu
Email: ktamk@tokem.fi
Tel: +358 (0) 10 38350
Fax: +358 (0) 16 251 120Central Ostrobothnia University of Applied Sciences
Courses: International Business Management, Information technology, Industrial management, Business Management, Chemistry and Technology, Nursing, Tourism.
Website: Keski-Pohjanmaan ammattikorkeakoulu
Email:admissions@cou.fi
Fax +358 (0)6 825 2074South Karelia University of Applied Sciences
Courses: Mechanical Engineering and Production Technology, Chemical Engineering, Paper Technology, International Business, Tourism
Website: Saimaan ammattikorkeakoulu
Email: info@scp.fi
Tel: +358 02049 600
Fax: +35802049 66688Turku University of Applied Sciences
Courses: Construction, Civil Engineering, Construction Management, Design, Electronics, Environmental Technology, Industrial management, Business Logistics, International Business, Information Technology, Nursing etc.
Website:
www.turku.fi » Turku University of Applied Sciences
Email: ammattikorkeakoulu@turkuamk.fi
Tel: +3582263350
Fax: +358226335791
In GhanaVaasa University of Applied Sciences
Courses: Information Technology, International Business, Tourism.
Website: Vaasan ammattikorkeakoulu
Email: info@puv.fi
Tel: +358 207 663 300
Fax: +358 6 326 3002 Kajaani University of Applied Sciences
Courses: International Business, Tourism, Sport and Leisure Management.
Website: www. kajak.fi
Email: admissions@kajak.fi
Tel. +358 8 6189 9616North Karelia University of Applied Sciences
Courses: International Business, Design
Website: Pohjois-Karjalan ammattikorkeakoulu
Email: admissions@pkamk.fi
Tel: +35813260 6412 -13
Fax: +358132606411NB:
Admission opens Jan 11 – Feb 12.
it is advisable that you choose any of the above school alongsides other co-operating UAS
for the four choices. Also choose the same course for the schools so that one of them will eventually admit you if your first choice will not. Also try to contact by E-mail or phone when necessary. In case you are admitted, fax or scan your confirmation letter immediately before sending it so that you can secure your study place. Requirements:
• Apply online on the official website
(to any the school)
• Send Academic certificates (certified copies) to your first choice of institution
Language requirement
• TOEFL: each school has it own score but I think 550 paper-based, 230 computer based & 80 internet based is okay or
• IELTS: 6 with at least 5.5 in listening, reading, writing & speaking each) to be on safer side.
