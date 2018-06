Bachelor Degree Programme Conducted in English in Finland at University of Applied Sciences: Hints About Examination Centres in Africa.Here comes a great opportunity that is very rear in life. Please, read this information thoroughly from the beginning to the end and share with those that are interested.Pick your own and act fast on it because time is very short. Visit the individual website of the schools, follow instructions strictly and arrange good documents, because it really helps.The entrance exam holds in Ghana normally but the following Schools are likely to organise their exams in Nigeria (Ikeja):Courses: Business Information Technology, Information Technology, Social Services, Business Management, Nursing.Website: Ammattikorkeakoulu Email: ktamk@tokem.fiTel: +358 (0) 10 38350Fax: +358 (0) 16 251 120Courses: International Business Management, Information technology, Industrial management, Business Management, Chemistry and Technology, Nursing, Tourism.Website: Keski-Pohjanmaan ammattikorkeakoulu Email:admissions@cou.fiFax +358 (0)6 825 2074Courses: Mechanical Engineering and Production Technology, Chemical Engineering, Paper Technology, International Business, TourismWebsite: Saimaan ammattikorkeakoulu Email: info@scp.fiTel: +358 02049 600Fax: +35802049 66688Courses: Construction, Civil Engineering, Construction Management, Design, Electronics, Environmental Technology, Industrial management, Business Logistics, International Business, Information Technology, Nursing etc.Website:

www.turku.fi » Turku University of Applied Sciences

Email: ammattikorkeakoulu@turkuamk.fiTel: +3582263350Fax: +358226335791In GhanaCourses: Information Technology, International Business, Tourism.Website: Vaasan ammattikorkeakoulu Email: info@puv.fiTel: +358 207 663 300Fax: +358 6 326 3002Courses: International Business, Tourism, Sport and Leisure Management.Website: www. kajak.fiEmail: admissions@kajak.fiTel. +358 8 6189 9616Courses: International Business, DesignWebsite: Pohjois-Karjalan ammattikorkeakoulu Email: admissions@pkamk.fiTel: +35813260 6412 -13Fax: +358132606411Find more information on this webpage and check other schools.Admission opens Jan 11 – Feb 12.it is advisable that you choose any of the above school alongsides other co-operating UAS for the four choices. Also choose the same course for the schools so that one of them will eventually admit you if your first choice will not. Also try to contact by E-mail or phone when necessary. In case you are admitted, fax or scan your confirmation letter immediately before sending it so that you can secure your study place.• Apply online on the official website (to any the school)• Send Academic certificates (certified copies) to your first choice of institutionLanguage requirement• TOEFL: each school has it own score but I think 550 paper-based, 230 computer based & 80 internet based is okay or• IELTS: 6 with at least 5.5 in listening, reading, writing & speaking each) to be on safer side.Once again, share this information with everybody that is interested studying BSc.Tuition is free in Finland for all the levels. It is my wish that we seize this opportunity and use it perfectly, so that we can create better future.Don’t hesitate to post your request here for feedback or what is not clear to you.