Author Topic: Swedish Government proposes Tuition Fees for Foreign Students  (Read 1382 times)

Swedish Government proposes Tuition Fees for Foreign Students
In the 2010 Budget Bill, the Government proposes that foreign students wishing to study in Sweden should pay fees. The proposal means that foreign students (from countries outside the European Economic Area) will pay for their studies starting in the autumn term of 2011.
