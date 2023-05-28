God Will Bless Blessing Okoro’s New Age – IVD

Popular auto dealer, IVD has jumped on social media to celebrate relationship expert, Blessing CEO Okoro on her birthday. He recently had his say via his Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can only hail Blessing for staying strong after all the lies told against both of them, and he promises to have her as his friend for life.

He added that God will bless her new age and He will also bless the works of her hands.

His words, “Happy day BCEO God bless you abundantly and bless the works of your hands and i can’t thank you enough for being strong,after all lies upon i and you just because you came out to speak for the truth,God bless your new age and more keys you For houses carsYou Be My G for Life @officialbblessingceo”

