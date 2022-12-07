Henderson And I Didn’t Plan Our Celebration – Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Jude Bellingham has come out to explain his goal celebration with Jordan Henderson during England’s World Cup win over Senegal. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, their little celebration was not planned in any way, but it has somehow become iconic because of how and when it happened.

Bellingham added that he and Henderson have never spoken about how to celebrate if he got an assist for him or vice versa at the World Cup.

His words, “That was completely off the cuff. We have never even spoken about if I was to get an assist for him or whatever. Obviously we are spending a lot of time with each other at the minute, but that was completely off the cuff. But I think it has turned into something that is a little bit iconic.”

“To be honest, he got so close and I was thinking is this is what we are going to do, we have to commit don’t we! So I went and he went really hard, proper hard! That’s why my back is arched because I’m thinking ‘he’s proper hard here and he’s proper close’. I just had to turn a bit, lean forward and get into a bit of a more comfortable position. It was a good moment. It’s something that lives forever, those kind of celebrations, and hopefully people will be talking about it for a long time.”