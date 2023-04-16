I Mistakenly Forgot My Daughter’s Name On A Radio Show – Nick Cannon

Popular Hollywood actor, Nick Cannon forgot to mention his daughter, Onyx when listing the names of his 12 children on The Howard Stern Show. He was asked to recite the names of his many kids on the episode that aired on Monday, and Canon accidentally repeated one of his daughters’ names, only listing 11 in total.

The host of the eponymous radio show immediately caught the comedian’s mistake and pointed it out, his response, “Ah, no! You know, I did. You threw me off, because I was going in order!”

In total, Cannon has 12 children, eight sons and four daughters with six different mothers.

WOW.