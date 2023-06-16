I’m Not Leaving Bayern Munich Anytime Soon – Goretzka

Bayern Munich midfielder, Leon Goretzka has come out to respond to the speculation suggesting that he could leave the club for Manchester United in the summer transfer window. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has no other plan than staying in Germany with the club that currently employs him, so every other rumor should be ignored.

Leon added that competition in the squad is a basic prerequisite for success with FC Bayern, so he will keep fighting for his spot.

His words, “I have no other plans than staying at Bayern. We have big plans for next year, as Jo Kimmich said after Ukraine game.”

“Competition in the squad is a basic prerequisite for the success of FC Bayern. Those responsible are fulfilling their duty to question everything. But I am just as sure that we will find our way back on the road to success together in the new season.”

On players moving to Saudi Arabia, “What can I say? The financial resources are enormous in the Arab countries. They are entitled to the fact that some players are dragging their feet in the autumn of their careers. Personally, I can absolutely rule that out. I would clearly prefer Bochum or Schalke.”