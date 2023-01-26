    Login
    Osun: Sad day for democracy – Shehu Sani on Adeleke’s sack by tribunal

    Former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has described the judgement of the election tribunal to sack the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as a ‘Judicial magic.

    Ex Senator Shehu Sani
    InfoStride News had reported that the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo on Friday upturned the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke at the July 16th 2022, governorship polls.

    It also declared Adegboyega Oyetola the winner of the election.

    Reacting to the verdict, Sani, in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Friday, said it was a sad day for Democracy.

    He tweeted, “Osun State; Judicial magic. A sad day for Democracy.”

