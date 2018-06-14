Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bracket Ft. Flavour - Beautiful Baby (Official Music Video)  (Read 1586 times)

emezico

Bracket Ft. Flavour - Beautiful Baby (Official Music Video)
« on: Nov 03, 2012, 09:15 AM »
One of Nigerians favorite duos Bracket drops new video – Beautiful Baby Featuring Flavour N’abania.

Presented to you by Ape Planet, this beautiful video is from their latest album Cupid Stories and was shot in the fifth most popular city in the United State – Philadelphia.

“…one girl when dey my life, my tomatoes in my rice…”


Enjoy!


<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/eYD12XD4phE?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US&amp;amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/eYD12XD4phE?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US&amp;amp;rel=0</a>
Nifemi Donald

Re: Bracket Ft. Flavour - Beautiful Baby (Official Music Video)
« Reply #1 on: Nov 03, 2012, 04:05 PM »
Bracket is really do well with their collabos.Whenever they feature a big artist, the song must be cool
emezico

Re: Bracket Ft. Flavour - Beautiful Baby (Official Music Video)
« Reply #2 on: Nov 04, 2012, 12:54 AM »
l love their style of music to pieces. Also, Flavour adds his nice flavour to collabos. :)
Tina lawrence

Re: Bracket Ft. Flavour - Beautiful Baby (Official Music Video)
« Reply #3 on: Nov 07, 2012, 12:25 PM »
Flavour did well
