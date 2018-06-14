<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/eYD12XD4phE?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/eYD12XD4phE?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0</a>

One of Nigerians favorite duos Bracket drops new video – Beautiful Baby Featuring Flavour N’abania.Presented to you by Ape Planet, this beautiful video is from their latest album Cupid Stories and was shot in the fifth most popular city in the United State – Philadelphia.“…one girl when dey my life, my tomatoes in my rice…”Enjoy!