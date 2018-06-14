Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK 2012 MOBO Awards: Check out full winners list  (Read 781 times)

emezico

UK 2012 MOBO Awards: Check out full winners list
« on: Nov 04, 2012, 08:28 PM »
Scottish recording artist and songwriter Emeli Sandé turned out the biggest winner at the 2012 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards which took place on Saturday, November 3, at the at the Echo Arena, Liverpool, UK.

Sandé walked away with three awards – ‘Best R&B/Soul’, ‘Best Female Act’ and ‘Best Album’ for her 2012 debut release ‘Our Version of Events’.

British rapper Plan B followed closely with two awards for ‘Best Male Act’ and ‘Best Hip op/Grime’ category.

Nigerian pop singer D’banj won the ‘Best African Act’, taking the reins from Wizkid who picked up the award last year. ROC Nation act Rita Ora was adjudged the ‘Best Newcomer’.

US R&B-HipHop girl band TLC were awarded Outstanding Contribution to Music, with singer, actress and TV show host Dionne Warwick receiving the MOBO Lifetime Achievement Award.

Trey Songz, Conor Maynard, Emeli Sandé, Misha B, JLS, Stooshe, Labrinth and Wiley all blew the crowd away with electric performances.

Check out the full list of winner below…

Best Gospel: Rachel Kerr

Best Jazz: Zoe Rahman

Best Reggae: Sean Paul

Best African Act: D’Banj

Best Song: Labrinth

Best R&B/Soul: Emeli Sandé

Best Album: Emeli Sandé

Best Hip Hop/Grime: Plan B

Best Video: JLS

Best Female Act: Emeli Sandé

Best Male Act: Plan B

Best Newcomer: Rita Ora

Best International: Nicki Minaj
KingFemzee

Re: UK 2012 MOBO Awards: Check out full winners list
« Reply #1 on: Nov 04, 2012, 08:49 PM »
Big ups to the koko master D'banj.
Glory Skales Charity

Re: UK 2012 MOBO Awards: Check out full winners list
« Reply #2 on: Nov 06, 2012, 10:56 AM »
I just congratulate our very own D'Banj
Tina lawrence

Re: UK 2012 MOBO Awards: Check out full winners list
« Reply #3 on: Nov 07, 2012, 01:04 PM »
So many great acts
