Scottish recording artist and songwriter Emeli Sandé turned out the biggest winner at the 2012 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards which took place on Saturday, November 3, at the at the Echo Arena, Liverpool, UK.Sandé walked away with three awards – ‘Best R&B/Soul’, ‘Best Female Act’ and ‘Best Album’ for her 2012 debut release ‘Our Version of Events’.British rapper Plan B followed closely with two awards for ‘Best Male Act’ and ‘Best Hip op/Grime’ category.Nigerian pop singer D’banj won the ‘Best African Act’, taking the reins from Wizkid who picked up the award last year. ROC Nation act Rita Ora was adjudged the ‘Best Newcomer’.US R&B-HipHop girl band TLC were awarded Outstanding Contribution to Music, with singer, actress and TV show host Dionne Warwick receiving the MOBO Lifetime Achievement Award.Trey Songz, Conor Maynard, Emeli Sandé, Misha B, JLS, Stooshe, Labrinth and Wiley all blew the crowd away with electric performances.Check out the full list of winner below…Best Gospel: Rachel KerrBest Jazz: Zoe RahmanBest Reggae: Sean PaulBest African Act: D’BanjBest Song: LabrinthBest R&B/Soul: Emeli SandéBest Album: Emeli SandéBest Hip Hop/Grime: Plan BBest Video: JLSBest Female Act: Emeli SandéBest Male Act: Plan BBest Newcomer: Rita OraBest International: Nicki Minaj