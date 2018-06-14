Scottish recording artist and songwriter Emeli Sandé turned out the biggest winner at the 2012 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards which took place on Saturday, November 3, at the at the Echo Arena, Liverpool, UK.
Sandé walked away with three awards – ‘Best R&B/Soul’, ‘Best Female Act’ and ‘Best Album’ for her 2012 debut release ‘Our Version of Events’.
British rapper Plan B followed closely with two awards for ‘Best Male Act’ and ‘Best Hip op/Grime’ category.
Nigerian pop singer D’banj won the ‘Best African Act’, taking the reins from Wizkid who picked up the award last year. ROC Nation act Rita Ora was adjudged the ‘Best Newcomer’.
US R&B-HipHop girl band TLC were awarded Outstanding Contribution to Music, with singer, actress and TV show host Dionne Warwick receiving the MOBO Lifetime Achievement Award.
Trey Songz, Conor Maynard, Emeli Sandé, Misha B, JLS, Stooshe, Labrinth and Wiley all blew the crowd away with electric performances.
Check out the full list of winner below…
Best Gospel: Rachel Kerr
Best Jazz: Zoe Rahman
Best Reggae: Sean Paul
Best African Act: D’Banj
Best Song: Labrinth
Best R&B/Soul: Emeli Sandé
Best Album: Emeli Sandé
Best Hip Hop/Grime: Plan B
Best Video: JLS
Best Female Act: Emeli Sandé
Best Male Act: Plan B
Best Newcomer: Rita Ora
Best International: Nicki Minaj