Author Topic: Funny Joke: Baba Akpors & Little Akpors  (Read 2010 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: Baba Akpors & Little Akpors
« on: Nov 13, 2012, 12:21 PM »
Baba Akpors: Akpors, why are you home so early today? Any problem in your school?
 
Akpors: Papa, Miss Uju said I should leave her class because she asked when is her next period and I told her next month.

LMAO!!!
Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny Joke: Baba Akpors & Little Akpors
« Reply #1 on: Nov 14, 2012, 03:38 PM »
His mind is filthy.funny boy
femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: Baba Akpors & Little Akpors
« Reply #2 on: Dec 24, 2013, 08:32 PM »
Baba Akpos and Little Akpos just run a comedy family.
They can't stop cracking us up
femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: Baba Akpors & Little Akpors
« Reply #3 on: Jan 13, 2014, 01:06 AM »
LMAO! Akpos' mouth cannot just rest whenever he is in class. He just talks recklessly all the time. laughing out loud.
