Jun 14, 2018, 12:58 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Joke: Baba Akpors & Little Akpors
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Funny Joke: Baba Akpors & Little Akpors (Read 2010 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
View Inventory
Send Money To emezico
N
Funny Joke: Baba Akpors & Little Akpors
«
on:
Nov 13, 2012, 12:21 PM »
Baba Akpors: Akpors, why are you home so early today? Any problem in your school?
Akpors: Papa, Miss Uju said I should leave her class because she asked when is her next period and I told her next month.
LMAO!!!
Logged
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Shola Sholaz
N
Re: Funny Joke: Baba Akpors & Little Akpors
«
Reply #1 on:
Nov 14, 2012, 03:38 PM »
His mind is filthy.funny boy
Logged
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
N
View Inventory
Send Money To femifemzy3
N
Re: Funny Joke: Baba Akpors & Little Akpors
«
Reply #2 on:
Dec 24, 2013, 08:32 PM »
Baba Akpos and Little Akpos just run a comedy family.
They can't stop cracking us up
Logged
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
N
View Inventory
Send Money To femifemzy3
N
Re: Funny Joke: Baba Akpors & Little Akpors
«
Reply #3 on:
Jan 13, 2014, 01:06 AM »
LMAO! Akpos' mouth cannot just rest whenever he is in class. He just talks recklessly all the time. laughing out loud.
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Joke: Baba Akpors & Little Akpors
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2