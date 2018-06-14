Jun 14, 2018, 01:03 AM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Joke: Akpors & Jonny In London
Topic: Funny Joke: Akpors & Jonny In London (Read 1126 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
N
Funny Joke: Akpors & Jonny In London
«
on:
Nov 13, 2012, 08:45 PM »
Akpors & Jonny saw a poster at a Police station in London: "Two White men wanted for Rape."
Akpors: These bloody 'White Men' always get the best jobs.
LMAO!!!
Logged
Glory Skales Charity
Warrior
Posts: 1378
N
N
Re: Funny Joke: Akpors & Jonny In London
«
Reply #1 on:
Nov 14, 2012, 01:43 PM »
going to school is very important
Logged
Glory Skales Charity
Warrior
Posts: 1378
N
N
Re: Funny Joke: Akpors & Jonny In London
«
Reply #2 on:
Nov 14, 2012, 01:49 PM »
Akpos wants to be the one raping
Logged
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
N
N
Re: Funny Joke: Akpors & Jonny In London
«
Reply #3 on:
Dec 24, 2013, 09:31 PM »
LMFAO. Akpos just know how to say certain things that don't relate to whatever the topic is.
Logged
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
N
N
Re: Funny Joke: Akpors & Jonny In London
«
Reply #4 on:
Jan 13, 2014, 12:33 AM »
They are both unserious if that is what they went to London for. Two fools
Logged
