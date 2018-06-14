Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: Akpors & Jonny In London
Akpors & Jonny saw a poster at a Police station in London: "Two White men wanted for Rape."

Akpors: These bloody 'White Men' always get the best jobs.


going to school is very important
Akpos wants to be the one raping
LMFAO. Akpos just know how to say certain things that don't relate to whatever the topic is.
They are both unserious if that is what they went to London for. Two fools
