Nigeria’s finest duo P-Square drops one of the biggest musical events of the year. It is the much anticipated video for their certified club banger – Alingo.Photos from the shoot went viral leaving their fans desperate for more. And now the wait is over. Directed by the mastery of Clarence Peters and the ingenuity of Jude Engees Okoye, the long awaited video is finally out.Alingo is a stunning visual feast from Nigeria’s dynamic duo – it’s awesome. But did we expect anything else? These guys always deliver.This video is like nothing you've seen before from P Square, they just keep raising up the bar.The video is fun packed, with fantastic dance steps and highly entertaining.“…P Square we back again…”Enjoy!