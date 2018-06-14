Pikin dials his home Phone and a strange woman answers.,PIKIN: "Who is this?"MAID: "This is the maid,"PIKIN: "But We don't have a maid,"MAID: "I was hired thismorning by the lady of the house."PIKIN: (suprised) "Well, this is her husband. Is she there?"MAID: "She is upstairs inthe bedroom with someone who I figured was Her HusbandPIKIN: (Angry) "Listen, would you like to make $50,000 right now???"MAID: (Curious) Wow, Thats a lots of Money, What will I have to do Sir?"PIKIN: "Alright, I want you toget my gun from the desk, and shoot the Bitch and the Jerk she's with in My Bedroom."MAID: OK sir(Immediately The maid puts the phone down; Pikin hears footsteps and then two gun shots. The maid comes back to the phone)PIKIN: (anxious) Have You Done It??MAID: (eager)" Yes Sir, But What do I do with the bodies?"PIKIN: "Throw them in theswimming pool."MAID: (Puzzled) "But there is no pool in this Compund Sir."PIKIN: (A long pause and the man says) "Ehmmm.. Isthis 08033623378???MAID: Nope...PIKIN: Sorry.... Wrong Number.....Fans, Between Pikin & Maid, Who is to Blame???