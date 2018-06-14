Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny: JOKE JOKE JOKE - Wrong Number

pugo

Funny: JOKE JOKE JOKE - Wrong Number
« on: Nov 19, 2012, 12:03 PM »
Pikin dials his home Phone and a strange woman answers.,
PIKIN: "Who is this?"
MAID: "This is the maid,"
PIKIN: "But We don't have a maid,"
MAID: "I was hired this
morning by the lady of the house."
PIKIN: (suprised) "Well, this is her husband. Is she there?"
MAID: "She is upstairs in
the bedroom with someone who I figured was Her Husband
PIKIN: (Angry) "Listen, would you like to make $50,000 right now???"
MAID: (Curious) Wow, Thats a lots of Money, What will I have to do Sir?"
PIKIN: "Alright, I want you to
get my gun from the desk, and shoot the Bitch and the Jerk she's with in My Bedroom."
MAID: OK sir
(Immediately The maid puts the phone down; Pikin hears footsteps and then two gun shots. The maid comes back to the phone)
PIKIN: (anxious) Have You Done It??
MAID: (eager)" Yes Sir, But What do I do with the bodies?"
PIKIN: "Throw them in the
swimming pool."
MAID: (Puzzled) "But there is no pool in this Compund Sir."
PIKIN: (A long pause and the man says) "Ehmmm.. Is
this 08033623378???
MAID: Nope...
PIKIN: Sorry.... Wrong Number.....
Fans, Between Pikin & Maid, Who is to Blame???
Logged

Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny: JOKE JOKE JOKE - Wrong Number
« Reply #1 on: Jan 18, 2014, 07:45 PM »
They're both fools.
For wasting lives thry did not give, they'll surely be punished for this.
Logged

Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny: JOKE JOKE JOKE - Wrong Number
« Reply #2 on: Jan 19, 2014, 12:43 AM »
After murder, then all this confusion? Ghosts will visit them soon. Wicked and Funny
Logged
