pugo

Junny: Naija people No Dey Carry Last
An American priest walked into a barber shop in Washington, D.C. After he got his haircut, he asked how much it would be. The barber said, "No charge. I consider it a service to the Lord."

The next morning, the barber came to work and there were 12 prayer books and a thank you note from the priest in front of the door.

Later that day, a British police officer on vacation came in and got his hair cut. He then asked how much it was. The barber said, "No charge. I consider it a service to the community."

The next morning, he came to work and there were a dozen donuts and a thank you note from the police officer.

Then, a Nigerian Businessman came in and got a haircut. When he was done he asked how much it was. The barber said, "If you are really a Nigerian then you don't have to pay since you are from the same country as Akeem Olajuwon the basket baller."

The next morning, the barber came to work and there were 12 Nigerians in front of his door waiting for a haircut!!! LOL....NIGERIAAAAAAA...WE TOO LIKE AWOOF OOO
Nifemi Donald

Re: Junny: Naija people No Dey Carry Last
This is a great one and we believe this makes a lot of sense. Nigeria won't slack in things like this.
