Author Topic: Funny Joke: Job Vacancy  (Read 939 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: Job Vacancy
« on: Nov 19, 2012, 10:22 PM »
VACANCY! VACANCY!! VACANCY!!!

Akpors say make e no be like say na only Dangote fit do advert employ people, say make interested candidate for the described job send CV with immediate alacrity to:

akporsdeyemploy@info.com


Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: Job Vacancy
« Reply #1 on: Jan 18, 2014, 06:53 PM »
Akpos himself is jobless so he can't possibly offer this kind of help to anyone because he can't do more than he has.
