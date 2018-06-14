Jun 14, 2018, 12:37 AM
Author
Topic: Funny Joke: Job Vacancy (Read 939 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
Funny Joke: Job Vacancy
«
on:
Nov 19, 2012, 10:22 PM »
VACANCY! VACANCY!! VACANCY!!!
Akpors say make e no be like say na only Dangote fit do advert employ people, say make interested candidate for the described job send CV with immediate alacrity to:
akporsdeyemploy@info.com
Nifemi Donald
Warrior
Posts: 4414
N
Re: Funny Joke: Job Vacancy
«
Reply #1 on:
Jan 18, 2014, 06:53 PM »
Akpos himself is jobless so he can't possibly offer this kind of help to anyone because he can't do more than he has.
