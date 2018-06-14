Subjects are arts and law, life and environmental sciences, medical and dental sciences, engineering and physical sciences, and social sciences.This scholarship is available for pursuing PhD degree level.University of BirminghamUK-The scholarships are available to outstanding overseas candidates of the highest academic aptitude.-Applicants could already have research published in international journals as a result of Masters level research for instanceOverseas students can apply for this scholarship.The scholarships are available to outstanding overseas candidates of the highest academic aptitude holding an offer of a place to study on a PhD at the University of Birmingham starting in October 2013.Candidates from the Colleges of Arts and Law, Life and Environmental Sciences, Medical and Dental Sciences, Engineering and Physical Sciences, and Social Sciences are eligible to be considered for these awards.Ten Doctoral Elite Researcher Scholarships which will commence in the 2013-2014.The tenure of the award can be for up to 3.5 years (42 months).Payment of the Scholarship is the joint responsibility of the College where the DR Elite Scholar is registered, and the University and compromises of:-Full payment of the tuition fee for the PhD course as quoted in the offer letter, to be paid by the College;-An annual maintenance grant at current UK Research Councils rates (£13,590 for 2011/12 academic year), to be paid in monthly instalments to the DR Elite Scholar by the University;-A one off payment of £5,000 to be made at the start of the DR Elite Scholar’s PhD registration, to be used on additional welcome costs and paid by the University.-Where a DR Elite Scholars fees also includes a bench fee, payment for this should be covered by the College.-Payment of the Scholarship shall normally be made:-by BACS transfer to a bank account held by the DR Elite Scholar in the United Kingdom.The DR Elite Scholar’s eligibility to receive the Scholarship is determined by a University Selection Panel on the basis of academic performance and eligibility as a prospective DR Elite Scholar, as set out in the eligibility guidelines for the Scholarship defined by the University Executive Board.The mode of applying is online.Do submit your applications till 3 December 2012