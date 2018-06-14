Jun 14, 2018, 12:39 AM
Funny Joke : You're responsible
«
on:
Nov 21, 2012, 10:06 AM »
Akpos' teacher : Are you a responsible boy?
..
Akpos : No ma.The people wey dey responsible dey for kirikiri prison.
..
Is he not right?
Re: Funny Joke : You're responsible
«
Reply #1 on:
Jan 18, 2014, 07:18 PM »
Akpos is very right because he just said the truth. Those are the people that are responsible for crimes that landed them there.
