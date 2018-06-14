Jun 14, 2018, 12:38 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
How to stop Lionel Messi
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: How to stop Lionel Messi (Read 899 times)
Nifemi Donald
Warrior
Posts: 4414
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Nifemi Donald
N
How to stop Lionel Messi
«
on:
Nov 21, 2012, 10:21 AM »
I heard this is the only way to stop Lionel Messi.
Is that true?
How to stop messi..jpg
(21.64 kB, 333x333 - viewed 177 times.)
Logged
Nifemi Donald
Warrior
Posts: 4414
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Nifemi Donald
N
Re: How to stop Lionel Messi
«
Reply #1 on:
Jan 18, 2014, 07:11 PM »
That is why he is the best player in the world. Not anymore though, according to who won the Ballon d'Or
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
How to stop Lionel Messi
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2