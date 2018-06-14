Pages: [1]   Go Down

Nollywood actor Charles Inojie weds  (Read 413 times)

Nollywood actor Charles Inojie weds
Nov 22, 2012, 05:49 PM
Charles Inojie tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Obehi Obhiseh on Saturday, November 17 2012 at the powerline residence in Benin-Agbor road in Edo State.
