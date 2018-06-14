Pages: [1]   Go Down

EU-US Co-operation in Higher Education Vocational Training
The EU-US Cooperation Programme in Higher Education and Vocational Training only provide financial support to a group of EU and US higher learning institutions that form a consortium with the goal to achieve specific themes, such as realising student exchanges. On account of this, only students belonging to universities selected can apply to their university to do a period of study in either US or in one of the EU Member States. Accordingly, the programme deals only with institutions of higher learning and not with individuals seeking information about study abroad or scholarship opportunities.

Re: EU-US Co-operation in Higher Education Vocational Training
