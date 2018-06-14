NIGTH TASKREAD CAREFULLY.... YES I MEAN CAREFULLYThis may be DIFFICULT.(For the intelligent)A man worked at a high security institution.The man tried to log into his computer and the computer denied the provided password.He then remembered that the passwords to the office computers are being reset every month for security reasons.He then called his boss for his new password.The man said,"Boss, my old password is outdated"The boss said,"Yes it is. The new password is different, but if you listen closely, you will be able to figure out the new one. Your new password has the same amount of letters as the old password and four of the letters are different"The man then logged into his computer with no trouble.WHAT IS THE NEW PASSWORD?WHAT WAS THE OLD ONE?(READ CAREFULLY I SAID)