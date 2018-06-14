1. 8:45 a.m is too early for us to be up.2. We are always late...We would have missed all four flights.3. Pretty people on the plane distract us.4. We would talk loudly and bring attention to ourselves.5. With food and drinks on the plane we would forget why we were there.6. We talk with our hands...Therefore we would have to put our weapons down.7. We would all want to fly the plane.8. We would argue and start a fight in the plane.9. We can’t keep a secret...We would have told everyone a week before doing it.10. We would have put our country’s flag on the windshield.