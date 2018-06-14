Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny: These are the reasons why blacks can't be successful terrorists

Funny: These are the reasons why blacks can’t be successful terrorists
Nov 28, 2012, 03:36 PM

1. 8:45 a.m is too early for us to be up.
2. We are always late...We would have missed all four flights.
3. Pretty people on the plane distract us.
4. We would talk loudly and bring attention to ourselves.
5. With food and drinks on the plane we would forget why we were there.
6. We talk with our hands...Therefore we would have to put our weapons down.
7. We would all want to fly the plane.
8. We would argue and start a fight in the plane.
9. We can’t keep a secret...We would have told everyone a week before doing it.
10. We would have put our country’s flag on the windshield.
Re: Funny: These are the reasons why blacks can’t be successful terrorists
Reply #1 on: Dec 24, 2013, 04:20 PM
LoL . This is just a funny one. But at the same time, it is very true. We just have to improve on the way we do things here.
Re: Funny: These are the reasons why blacks can’t be successful terrorists
Reply #2 on: Jan 14, 2014, 03:50 AM
Reasons taken. Now so many people know about this i am very sure.
Yes i agree
Re: Funny: These are the reasons why blacks can’t be successful terrorists
Reply #3 on: Jan 16, 2014, 06:18 PM
Thank God they can't. The two words shouldn't go together. I mean Successful and Terrorist.
