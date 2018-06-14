2013 University of York offers Research Scholarships in the field of Bio-inspired Computation at the Department of Electronics in AustraliaStudy Subject(s):
Research Associate to work in the area of novel computational systems.Course Level
: This scholarship is available for pursuing research programme.Scholarship Provider:
University of YorkScholarship can be taken at:
UKEligibility
:
- You will be expected to have completed, or will have submitted, a PhD in Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Computer Science or Physics. A degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Computer Science or Physics is essential. Scholarship Open for International Students
: International students can apply for this scholarship.Scholarship Description
: As a result of an EU funded project in Unconventional Computation we are looking to appoint a Research Associate to work in the area of novel computational systems using computer controlled evolution (often referred to as evolution-in-materio).Number of awards offered:
Not KnownDuration of award(s):
Not KnownWhat does it cover?
University of York is offered £29,249 – £35,938 a year.Selection criteria:
A good background and experience in computer programming, evolutionary computation and the interfacing of software with hardware systems is also essential.Notification:
Not KnownHow to Apply
: The mode of applying is online.Scholarship Application Deadline:
Do submit your applications till 04/12/2012.Further Scholarship Information and Application