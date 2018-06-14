Pages: [1]   Go Down

2013 Research Associate Position in Bio-inspired Computation at University of York in UK
2013 University of York offers Research Scholarships in the field of Bio-inspired Computation at the Department of Electronics in Australia

Study Subject(s): Research Associate to work in the area of novel computational systems.

Course Level: This scholarship is available for pursuing research programme.

Scholarship Provider: University of York

Scholarship can be taken at: UK

Eligibility:

-  You will be expected to have completed, or will have submitted, a PhD in Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Computer Science or Physics.  A degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Computer Science or Physics is essential.

 Scholarship Open for International Students: International students can apply for this scholarship.

Scholarship Description: As a result of an EU funded project in Unconventional Computation we are looking to appoint a Research Associate to work in the area of novel computational systems using computer controlled evolution (often referred to as evolution-in-materio).

Number of awards offered: Not Known

Duration of award(s): Not Known

What does it cover? University of York is offered £29,249 – £35,938 a year.

Selection criteria: A good background and experience in computer programming, evolutionary computation and the interfacing of software with hardware systems is also essential.

Notification: Not Known

How to Apply: The mode of applying is online.

Scholarship Application Deadline: Do submit your applications till 04/12/2012.

Further Scholarship Information and Application

