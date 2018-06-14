the Kwara StateUniversity, Kwasu is that the State University, located in Ilorin, has just been renamed to The Olusola Saraki University (OSU), Ilorin.According to the report, The Re-naming of Kwasu was concluded on the 19th December, 2012 and the students of the Kwara State University, Kwasu, are unhappy with the change, has resorted to tears to shown their displeasure. Although we are yet to confirm if this report is authentic.Can the students of Kwasu stop the renaming Just like their counterpart, University of Lagos, Unilag?