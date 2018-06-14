Pages: [1]   Go Down

2013/2014 Application for Tuition- Free Bachelor Degree Programme in Finland
Application for Bachelor Degree Programmes at the Universities of Applied Sciences in Finland has started today, 7th January 2013 till 12th February 2013.

Please read the instructions below before applying.

APPLICATION PRACTICALITIES

Applying to programmes conducted in English at polytechnics/UAS takes place through a system of online joint application. Prospective students can apply to four different degree programmes at polytechnics/UAS using the same application form.

Application period for programmes starting in autumn 2013 starts on 7 January and closes on 12 February 2013 at 4.15 pm Finnish time. All required attachments have to be at the admissions office of the applicant's first choice polytechnic /UAS by 22 February 2013 at 4.15 pm Finnish time. All attachments have to be posted or delivered to the admissions office, faxed or scanned copies are not accepted. Paper applications not submitted online must arrive at the admissions office of the applicant's first choice polytechnic/UAS by the end of application period at 4.15 pm Finnish time. All those applicants who are applying with a qualification completed somewhere else than in Finland and are not citizens of an EU/EEA-country, must provide a proof of language skill. Accepted certificates are:
•   TOEFL score 550 pbt/79-80 ibt
•   IELTS academic score 6.0
•   Cambridge ESOL's Certificate of Proficiency in English (CPE) or Cambridge ESOL's Certificate in Advanced English (CAE), grade C or higher
•   Pearson test of English
o   General test level 4 or higher
o   Academic test level 51 or highe
•   grade C in the Finnish Matriculation examination in advanced level English
•   skills level 4 in English in all parts in the National Certificate of Language Proficiency (English communicative oral skills, reading comprehension and writing)

In addition upper secondary education or University degree in English completed in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States of America, Canada, Australia or New Zealand or a bachelor's or Master's degree conducted in English in a European Union or European Economic Area -Country is also accepted as a demonstration of sufficient English language skills. Education in English completed in any other country will not be accepted. Proof of language skill must arrive at the admissions office by 22 February 2013 4.15 pm at the latest.

Please contact the admissions office of the polytechnic/UAS of your first choice in all matters relating to your application and to changes in your circumstances.


THE USE OF FEE-CHARGING EDUCATIONAL AGENCIES IN APPLYING TO FINNISH POLYTECHNICS/UNIVERSITIES OF APPLIED SCIENCES

The Finnish National Board of Education, the Finnish polytechnics/universities of applied sciences and the Finnish embassies are co-operating in informing foreign applicants that it is absolutely unnecessary and not recommended to use fee-charging educational consultants for making an application to Finnish polytechnics

Charging a fee for helping someone to fill in the application to Bachelor degree programmes conducted in English at Finnish polytechnics/UAS is against the very principles of the joint application. If an applicant wants help e.g. in filling the application or something else relating to the application process, the applicant is recommended to contact the polytechnic/UAS, the Finnish National Board of Education and/or the local Finnish Embassy. These are the only reliable sources of information. No local agency has been accredited as an official representative of the Finnish polytechnics and therefore this kind of agency cannot give the applicant reliable advice.

Furthermore, an applicant should always fill in the application him/herself and use his/her own contact details; this ensures that the applicant receives all important information directly from the polytechnic/UAS.

The arrangements for the entrance examinations are in all cases arranged by the polytechnics in co-operation with reliable partners such as the Finnish Embassy, and the fee charged of the applicants at this point is due to the cost generated by the use of the Embassy's premises and personnel. No other fee is charged of the applicants during the application.
 

ELIGIBILITY

Eligibility for studies at polytechnics/UAS depends on completing:

•   the Finnish Matriculation examination or upper secondary examination
•   European Baccalaureate, International Baccalaureate or Reifeprüfung examination
•   vocational qualification of three years or more in duration
•   Further vocational qualification or specialist vocational qualification or
•   an applicable foreign degree or qualification which gives eligibility for higher education in the awarding country.

A vocational qualification of less than three years in duration gives either eligibility or eligibility to a corresponding field of study, please check your eligibility directly from the admissions office, if your vocational qualification is less than three years in duration. Eligibility for polytechnic/UAS studies in a corresponding field of study may be broadened into general eligibility for polytechnic/UAS studies.

Those applicants who are applying with further vocational qualification, specialist  vocational qualification or non-Finnish qualifications must have completed their studies by the end of the application period. If an applicant who is applying with a non-Finnish qualification is a citizen of an EU/EEA-country*, he/she can apply if the qualification is completed during the spring of applying. The admission of such EU/EEA -applicant completing his/her education in the spring of applying is conditional until the polytechnic/UAS has checked the applicant's final certificates.

Polytechnics/UAS only accept final certificates awarded by national and regional bodies granting educational certificates. Therefore various other documents such as 'Testimonials', 'Statements of Results', 'Examination Results' or 'Result Slips' are not considered as official certificates. Please note, that if you have a scratch card, it is advisable to attach the card to your final certificate.

If a polytechnic/UAS uses discretionary admission, other applicants may also be admitted if the polytechnic/UAS considers their skills and knowledge sufficient.
 
* EU citizen and an equivalent person

Finland is a member state of the EU, along with Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. Citizens of EU countries have the right to move freely within the territory of the union. The regulations concerning free movement apply also to the citizens of Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway based on the EEA (European Economic Area) Agreement, as well as Switzerland based on a special agreement with EU. More information www.migri.fi


WHERE TO APPLY!

Visit here to submit your application online: Application for Finnish Tuition-Free Bachelor Degree Admissions


Re: 2013/2014 Application for Tuition- Free Bachelor Degree Programme in Finland
CO-OPERATING DEGREE PROGRAMMES

List of polytechnics/UAS degree programmes that accept the results of each others' entrance examination in the mentioned field of study. This list applies only to spring application 2013

Applicant who has applied to 1-4 degree programmes that are included in the same field of study and accept each other's results will be invited only to one entrance examination, the result will be accepted in all the co-operating degree programmes that the applicant has applied to. Please note, that only the highest option within the same examination group can invite you to the entrance examination.

If a polytechnic/UAS degree programme is not included in the list, it does not accept entrance examination results from any other polytechnic/UAS, and the applicant has to attend the entrance examination of that polytechnic/UAS.

Social Sciences, Business and Administration

Business 1
•   Arcada: DP in International Business
•   Centria UAS: DP in Business Management
•   HAMK UAS: DP in International Business
•   JAMK UAS: DP in International Business
•   Kajaani UAS: DP in Internationa Business
•   Karelia UAS: DP in International Business
•   Kymenlaakso UAS: DP in International Business
•   Lahti UAS: DP in International Business
•   Laurea UAS: DP in Business Management
•   Mikkeli UAS: DP in Business Management
•   Oulu UAS: DP in International Business
•   Rovaniemi UAS: DP in Innovative Business Services
•   Saimaa UAS: DP in International Business
•   Satakunta UAS: DP in International Business and Marketing Logistics
•   Savonia UAS: DP in International Business
•   Seinäjoki UAS: DP in International Business
•   TAMK UAS: DP in International Business
•   Turku UAS: DP in International Business
•   Vaasa UAS: DP in International Business

Technology, Communication and Transport
•   Arcada: DP in Plastics Technology
•   Centria UAS: DP in Industrial Management
•   HAMK UAS: DP in Automation Engineering
DP in Construction Engineering
DP in Mechanical Engineering and Production Technology
•   JAMK UAS: DP in Logistics Engineering
•   Metropolia UAS: DP in Electronics
DP in Environmental Engineering
•   Mikkeli UAS: DP in Environmental Engineering
DP in Information Technology
•   Novia UAS: DP in Environmental Engineering
•   Oulu UAS: DP in Information Technology
•   Rovaniemi UAS: DP in Information Technology
•   Saimaa UAS:DP in Mechanical Engineering and Production Technology
•   Satakunta UAS: DP in Environmental Technology
•   Savonia UAS: DP in Industrial Management
•   TAMK: DP in Environmental Engineering
•   Turku UAS: DP in Information Technology
•   Vaasa UAS: DP in Information Technology

Social Services, Health and Sports/ Nursing
•   Arcada UAS: DP in Nursing
•   Centria UAS: DP in Nursing
•   JAMK UAS: DP in Nursing
•   Kemi-Tornio UAS: DP in Nursing
•   Lahti UAS: DP in Nursing
•   Laurea UAS: Dp in Nursing
•   Seinäjoki UAS: DP in Nursing

Tourism, Catering and Domestic Services
•   HAAGA-HELIA UAS: DP in Tourism
•   Laurea UAS: DP in Facility Management
•   Rovaniemi UAS: DP in Tourism
•   Saimaa UAS: DP in Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management

Natural Sciences
•   HAAGA-HELIA UAS: DP in Business Information Technology
•   Kemi-Tornio UAS: DP in Business Information Technology
•   Lahti UAS: DP in Business Information Technology
•   Laurea UAS: DP in Business Information Technology
•   Oulu UAS: DP in Business Information Technology


ENTRANCE EXAMINATIONS ABROAD

Please check before hand, whether the polytechnic/UAS arranges entrance examinations outside Finland. It is also important to find out, whether the polytechnics/UAS arranges entrance examinations for the degree programme you are applying to abroad.

The decision on whether or not entrance examinations are arranged outside Finland rests always on the polytechnic/UAS in question. Neither the Finnish National Board of Education nor the Embassies of Finland can or will influence on the decision of the polytechnic/UAS.

The polytechnics/UAS that have examinations abroad do not arrange them in every country. Please check from the polytechnic/UAS admissions office whether entrance examinations are arranged in your country or not.
