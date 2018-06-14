Application for Bachelor Degree Programmes at the Universities of Applied Sciences in Finland has started today, 7th January 2013 till 12th February 2013.
Please read the instructions below before applying.APPLICATION PRACTICALITIES
Applying to programmes conducted in English at polytechnics/UAS takes place through a system of online joint application. Prospective students can apply to four different degree programmes at polytechnics/UAS using the same application form.
Application period for programmes starting in autumn 2013 starts on 7 January and closes on 12 February 2013 at 4.15 pm Finnish time. All required attachments have to be at the admissions office of the applicant's first choice polytechnic /UAS by 22 February 2013 at 4.15 pm Finnish time. All attachments have to be posted or delivered to the admissions office, faxed or scanned copies are not accepted. Paper applications not submitted online must arrive at the admissions office of the applicant's first choice polytechnic/UAS by the end of application period at 4.15 pm Finnish time. All those applicants who are applying with a qualification completed somewhere else than in Finland and are not citizens of an EU/EEA-country, must provide a proof of language skill. Accepted certificates are:
• TOEFL score 550 pbt/79-80 ibt
• IELTS academic score 6.0
• Cambridge ESOL's Certificate of Proficiency in English (CPE) or Cambridge ESOL's Certificate in Advanced English (CAE), grade C or higher
• Pearson test of English
o General test level 4 or higher
o Academic test level 51 or highe
• grade C in the Finnish Matriculation examination in advanced level English
• skills level 4 in English in all parts in the National Certificate of Language Proficiency (English communicative oral skills, reading comprehension and writing)
In addition upper secondary education or University degree in English completed in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States of America, Canada, Australia or New Zealand or a bachelor's or Master's degree conducted in English in a European Union or European Economic Area -Country is also accepted as a demonstration of sufficient English language skills. Education in English completed in any other country will not be accepted. Proof of language skill must arrive at the admissions office by 22 February 2013 4.15 pm at the latest.
Please contact the admissions office of the polytechnic/UAS of your first choice in all matters relating to your application and to changes in your circumstances.THE USE OF FEE-CHARGING EDUCATIONAL AGENCIES IN APPLYING TO FINNISH POLYTECHNICS/UNIVERSITIES OF APPLIED SCIENCES
The Finnish National Board of Education, the Finnish polytechnics/universities of applied sciences and the Finnish embassies are co-operating in informing foreign applicants that it is absolutely unnecessary and not recommended to use fee-charging educational consultants for making an application to Finnish polytechnics
Charging a fee for helping someone to fill in the application to Bachelor degree programmes conducted in English at Finnish polytechnics/UAS is against the very principles of the joint application. If an applicant wants help e.g. in filling the application or something else relating to the application process, the applicant is recommended to contact the polytechnic/UAS, the Finnish National Board of Education and/or the local Finnish Embassy. These are the only reliable sources of information. No local agency has been accredited as an official representative of the Finnish polytechnics and therefore this kind of agency cannot give the applicant reliable advice.
Furthermore, an applicant should always fill in the application him/herself and use his/her own contact details; this ensures that the applicant receives all important information directly from the polytechnic/UAS.
The arrangements for the entrance examinations are in all cases arranged by the polytechnics in co-operation with reliable partners such as the Finnish Embassy, and the fee charged of the applicants at this point is due to the cost generated by the use of the Embassy's premises and personnel. No other fee is charged of the applicants during the application. ELIGIBILITY
Eligibility for studies at polytechnics/UAS depends on completing:
• the Finnish Matriculation examination or upper secondary examination
• European Baccalaureate, International Baccalaureate or Reifeprüfung examination
• vocational qualification of three years or more in duration
• Further vocational qualification or specialist vocational qualification or
• an applicable foreign degree or qualification which gives eligibility for higher education in the awarding country.
A vocational qualification of less than three years in duration gives either eligibility or eligibility to a corresponding field of study, please check your eligibility directly from the admissions office, if your vocational qualification is less than three years in duration. Eligibility for polytechnic/UAS studies in a corresponding field of study may be broadened into general eligibility for polytechnic/UAS studies.
Those applicants who are applying with further vocational qualification, specialist vocational qualification or non-Finnish qualifications must have completed their studies by the end of the application period. If an applicant who is applying with a non-Finnish qualification is a citizen of an EU/EEA-country*, he/she can apply if the qualification is completed during the spring of applying. The admission of such EU/EEA -applicant completing his/her education in the spring of applying is conditional until the polytechnic/UAS has checked the applicant's final certificates.
Polytechnics/UAS only accept final certificates awarded by national and regional bodies granting educational certificates. Therefore various other documents such as 'Testimonials', 'Statements of Results', 'Examination Results' or 'Result Slips' are not considered as official certificates. Please note, that if you have a scratch card, it is advisable to attach the card to your final certificate.
If a polytechnic/UAS uses discretionary admission, other applicants may also be admitted if the polytechnic/UAS considers their skills and knowledge sufficient.
* EU citizen and an equivalent person
Finland is a member state of the EU, along with Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. Citizens of EU countries have the right to move freely within the territory of the union. The regulations concerning free movement apply also to the citizens of Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway based on the EEA (European Economic Area) Agreement, as well as Switzerland based on a special agreement with EU. More information www.migri.fiWHERE TO APPLY!
