CO-OPERATING DEGREE PROGRAMMES



List of polytechnics/UAS degree programmes that accept the results of each others' entrance examination in the mentioned field of study. This list applies only to spring application 2013



Applicant who has applied to 1-4 degree programmes that are included in the same field of study and accept each other's results will be invited only to one entrance examination, the result will be accepted in all the co-operating degree programmes that the applicant has applied to. Please note, that only the highest option within the same examination group can invite you to the entrance examination.



If a polytechnic/UAS degree programme is not included in the list, it does not accept entrance examination results from any other polytechnic/UAS, and the applicant has to attend the entrance examination of that polytechnic/UAS.



Social Sciences, Business and Administration



Business 1

• Arcada: DP in International Business

• Centria UAS: DP in Business Management

• HAMK UAS: DP in International Business

• JAMK UAS: DP in International Business

• Kajaani UAS: DP in Internationa Business

• Karelia UAS: DP in International Business

• Kymenlaakso UAS: DP in International Business

• Lahti UAS: DP in International Business

• Laurea UAS: DP in Business Management

• Mikkeli UAS: DP in Business Management

• Oulu UAS: DP in International Business

• Rovaniemi UAS: DP in Innovative Business Services

• Saimaa UAS: DP in International Business

• Satakunta UAS: DP in International Business and Marketing Logistics

• Savonia UAS: DP in International Business

• Seinäjoki UAS: DP in International Business

• TAMK UAS: DP in International Business

• Turku UAS: DP in International Business

• Vaasa UAS: DP in International Business



Technology, Communication and Transport

• Arcada: DP in Plastics Technology

• Centria UAS: DP in Industrial Management

• HAMK UAS: DP in Automation Engineering

DP in Construction Engineering

DP in Mechanical Engineering and Production Technology

• JAMK UAS: DP in Logistics Engineering

• Metropolia UAS: DP in Electronics

DP in Environmental Engineering

• Mikkeli UAS: DP in Environmental Engineering

DP in Information Technology

• Novia UAS: DP in Environmental Engineering

• Oulu UAS: DP in Information Technology

• Rovaniemi UAS: DP in Information Technology

• Saimaa UAS:DP in Mechanical Engineering and Production Technology

• Satakunta UAS: DP in Environmental Technology

• Savonia UAS: DP in Industrial Management

• TAMK: DP in Environmental Engineering

• Turku UAS: DP in Information Technology

• Vaasa UAS: DP in Information Technology



Social Services, Health and Sports/ Nursing

• Arcada UAS: DP in Nursing

• Centria UAS: DP in Nursing

• JAMK UAS: DP in Nursing

• Kemi-Tornio UAS: DP in Nursing

• Lahti UAS: DP in Nursing

• Laurea UAS: Dp in Nursing

• Seinäjoki UAS: DP in Nursing



Tourism, Catering and Domestic Services

• HAAGA-HELIA UAS: DP in Tourism

• Laurea UAS: DP in Facility Management

• Rovaniemi UAS: DP in Tourism

• Saimaa UAS: DP in Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management



Natural Sciences

• HAAGA-HELIA UAS: DP in Business Information Technology

• Kemi-Tornio UAS: DP in Business Information Technology

• Lahti UAS: DP in Business Information Technology

• Laurea UAS: DP in Business Information Technology

• Oulu UAS: DP in Business Information Technology





ENTRANCE EXAMINATIONS ABROAD



Please check before hand, whether the polytechnic/UAS arranges entrance examinations outside Finland. It is also important to find out, whether the polytechnics/UAS arranges entrance examinations for the degree programme you are applying to abroad.



The decision on whether or not entrance examinations are arranged outside Finland rests always on the polytechnic/UAS in question. Neither the Finnish National Board of Education nor the Embassies of Finland can or will influence on the decision of the polytechnic/UAS.



The polytechnics/UAS that have examinations abroad do not arrange them in every country. Please check from the polytechnic/UAS admissions office whether entrance examinations are arranged in your country or not.