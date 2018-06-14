Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kim Kardashian Goes Baby Bump in the Night (PHOTO)  (Read 1437 times)

emezico

Kim Kardashian Goes Baby Bump in the Night (PHOTO)
« on: Jan 07, 2013, 09:52 PM »
Showing the first itty bitty signs of a baby bump, newly pregnant media sensation Kim Kardashian rocked a intercoursey strapless form-fitting blue dress to dinner in Miami this weekend.

While this may be her first baby, Kim has never been shy about showing off her beautiful girls.


Folami David

Re: Kim Kardashian Goes Baby Bump in the Night (PHOTO)
« Reply #1 on: Jan 08, 2013, 11:52 PM »
I just hope they won't have a cause to think of divorce if eventually they get married.I mean she and Kanye
