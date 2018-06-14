Jun 14, 2018, 01:19 AM
Kim Kardashian Goes Baby Bump in the Night (PHOTO)
Kim Kardashian Goes Baby Bump in the Night (PHOTO)
Showing the first itty bitty signs of a baby bump, newly pregnant media sensation Kim Kardashian rocked a intercoursey strapless form-fitting blue dress to dinner in Miami this weekend.
While this may be her first baby, Kim has never been shy about showing off her beautiful girls.
Re: Kim Kardashian Goes Baby Bump in the Night (PHOTO)
I just hope they won't have a cause to think of divorce if eventually they get married.I mean she and Kanye
