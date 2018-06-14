Jun 14, 2018, 12:42 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny: Akpors and grand pa
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Funny: Akpors and grand pa (Read 699 times)
KingFemzee
Commando
Posts: 3231
N
View Inventory
Send Money To KingFemzee
N
Funny: Akpors and grand pa
«
on:
Jan 16, 2013, 10:11 AM »
Grandpa: Akpors Your Teacher is coming, go and hide because you missed school today.
Akpos: I took excuse that you are dead, so na you
suppose hide.. Grand pa fainted.
Logged
Folami David
Commando
Posts: 14923
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Folami David
N
Re: Funny: Akpors and grand pa
«
Reply #1 on:
Jan 19, 2013, 03:04 PM »
He is already wishing him death.That is a very bad news to hear.The grandpa should kill him
Logged
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Shola Sholaz
N
Re: Funny: Akpors and grand pa
«
Reply #2 on:
Mar 12, 2013, 05:36 PM »
Grandpa does nt have to faint. He should know the kind of grandson he has beforehand
Logged
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Shola Sholaz
N
Re: Funny: Akpors and grand pa
«
Reply #3 on:
Mar 12, 2013, 05:58 PM »
The grandpa must blame his son for having Akpos
Logged
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Shola Sholaz
N
Re: Funny: Akpors and grand pa
«
Reply #4 on:
Mar 12, 2013, 06:06 PM »
Akpos is a huge disgrace to his whole family. He is just sturbbon
Logged
Glory Skales Charity
Warrior
Posts: 1378
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Glory Skales Charity
N
Re: Funny: Akpors and grand pa
«
Reply #5 on:
Jan 18, 2014, 02:49 AM »
It's better Grandpa faint than die so this joke ended well. Akpos' wish will not come to pass. hehe
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny: Akpors and grand pa
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2