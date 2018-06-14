Pages: [1]   Go Down

KingFemzee

Funny: Akpors and grand pa
« on: Jan 16, 2013, 10:11 AM »
Grandpa: Akpors Your Teacher is coming, go and hide because you missed school today.
Akpos: I took excuse that you are dead, so na you
suppose hide.. Grand pa fainted.
Folami David

Re: Funny: Akpors and grand pa
« Reply #1 on: Jan 19, 2013, 03:04 PM »
He is already wishing him death.That is a very bad news to hear.The grandpa should kill him
Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny: Akpors and grand pa
« Reply #2 on: Mar 12, 2013, 05:36 PM »
Grandpa does nt have to faint. He should know the kind of grandson he has beforehand
Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny: Akpors and grand pa
« Reply #3 on: Mar 12, 2013, 05:58 PM »
The grandpa must blame his son for having Akpos
Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny: Akpors and grand pa
« Reply #4 on: Mar 12, 2013, 06:06 PM »
Akpos is a huge disgrace to his whole family. He is just sturbbon
Glory Skales Charity

Re: Funny: Akpors and grand pa
« Reply #5 on: Jan 18, 2014, 02:49 AM »
It's better Grandpa faint than die so this joke ended well. Akpos' wish will not come to pass. hehe
