The seventh month of 2013 *July* will be a very busy month! The world is expecting the Royal baby from Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as controversial celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.///Kim Kardashian, Thirty-two, and Kate Middleton, Thirty-one, both revealed this week that they are due to have their first babies in July. Middleton confirmed the news on Monday through St James' Palace, while Kim K said hers on the Today Show a day later.///Talking about similarities, that's just about it. While Kate is known and pampered as a sweetheart, Kim is facing harsh criticism over her pregnancy for the G.O.O.D Music boss as she is still legally married to basketball star Kris Humphries.