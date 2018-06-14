A woman pregnant with triplets iswalking down the street when a masked robber runs out of the bank and shoots her three times in the stomach.Luckily the babies are okay. The surgeon decides to leave the bullets in because it’s too risky to operate.All is fine for 16 years, and then one daughter walks into the roomin tears. “What’s wrong?” asks themother.“I was taking pee and this bullet came out.” replies the daughter.The mother tells her it’s okay and explains what happened 16 years ago.About a week later the second daughter walks in to the room in tears. “Mom, I was taking pee andthis bullet came out.”Again the mother tells her not to worry and explains what happened 16 years ago.A week later the boy walks into the room in tears. “It’s okay,” saysthe mom, “I know what happened, you were taking a pee and a bullet came out.”“No,” says the boy, “I was jerking off and I shot the dog.”