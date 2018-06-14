Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: I shot the dog
« on: Jan 21, 2013, 02:07 AM »
A woman pregnant with triplets iswalking down the street when a masked robber runs out of the bank and shoots her three times in the stomach.
Luckily the babies are okay. The surgeon decides to leave the bullets in because it’s too risky to operate.
All is fine for 16 years, and then one daughter walks into the roomin tears. “What’s wrong?” asks themother.
“I was taking pee and this bullet came out.” replies the daughter.
The mother tells her it’s okay and explains what happened 16 years ago.
About a week later the second daughter walks in to the room in tears. “Mom, I was taking pee andthis bullet came out.”
Again the mother tells her not to worry and explains what happened 16 years ago.
A week later the boy walks into the room in tears. “It’s okay,” saysthe mom, “I know what happened, you were taking a pee and a bullet came out.”
“No,” says the boy, “I was jerking off and I shot the dog.”
Re: Funny Joke: I shot the dog
« Reply #1 on: Dec 16, 2013, 07:02 PM »
OMG! Too bad for the Dog, he received what was planted 16 years ago. Very sad i have to say.
Re: Funny Joke: I shot the dog
« Reply #2 on: Jan 04, 2014, 12:01 PM »
Buhahahahahaha i knew it would still bakckfire in the end and now it has. That armed robber caused all this.
