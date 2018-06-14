Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious: The Good, Bad & Ugly

KingFemzee

Hilarious: The Good, Bad & Ugly
« on: Jan 21, 2013, 02:13 AM »
Good: You're pregnant.
Bad: It's triplets.
Ugly: Your husband had a
vasectomy five years ago.
Good: Your husband is not talkingto you.
Bad: He wants a divorce.
Ugly: He's a lawyer.
Good: Your son is finally maturing.
Bad: He's involved with the woman
next door.
Ugly: So are you.
Good: Your son studies a lot in hisroom.
Bad: You find several
pornographic movies hidden there.
Ugly: You're in them.
Good: Your husband understands fashion.
Bad: He's a cross-dresser.
Ugly: He looks better than you.
Good: You give "the birds and the bees" talk to your 14-year-old
daughter.
Bad: She keeps interrupting.
Ugly: With corrections.
Good: Your daughter got a new job.
Bad: As a hooker.
Ugly: Your co-workers are her best clients.
Way Ugly: She makes more moneythan you do!
Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious: The Good, Bad & Ugly
« Reply #1 on: Dec 16, 2013, 06:55 PM »
LMAO! The ugly is always very terrible. Very interesting one here i have to confess.
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious: The Good, Bad & Ugly
« Reply #2 on: Jan 04, 2014, 12:14 PM »
LMAO! Everything stated here is just real life experiences,
That's the way it happens.
femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious: The Good, Bad & Ugly
« Reply #3 on: Jan 13, 2014, 07:58 PM »
This is one of the most creative jokes i've seen here. Gud thinking, fantastic joke.
