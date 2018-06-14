A little old lady answered her doorbell and saw a well-dressed young man carrying a vacuum cleaner."Good morning," said the young man. "If I could take a couple of minutes of your time, I would like to demonstrate the very latest in high-powered vacuum cleaners.""Go away!" said the old lady. "I haven't got any money!"As she closed the door, the young man quickly wedged his foot in the door and pushed it open."Don't be too hasty!" he said. "Notuntil you have at least seen my demonstration."And with that, he emptied a bucket of horse manure onto her hallway carpet."If this vacuum cleaner does not remove all traces of this horse manure from your carpet, ma'am, I will personally eat the remainder."The old lady stepped back and said, "Well I hope you've got a damned good appetite, because they cut off my electricity this morning."