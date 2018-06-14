Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: The Vacuum Cleaner  (Read 366 times)

KingFemzee

Funny Joke: The Vacuum Cleaner
« on: Jan 21, 2013, 02:19 AM »
A little old lady answered her doorbell and saw a well-dressed young man carrying a vacuum cleaner.
"Good morning," said the young man. "If I could take a couple of minutes of your time, I would like to demonstrate the very latest in high-powered vacuum cleaners."
"Go away!" said the old lady. "I haven't got any money!"
As she closed the door, the young man quickly wedged his foot in the door and pushed it open.
"Don't be too hasty!" he said. "Notuntil you have at least seen my demonstration."
And with that, he emptied a bucket of horse manure onto her hallway carpet.
"If this vacuum cleaner does not remove all traces of this horse manure from your carpet, ma'am, I will personally eat the remainder."
The old lady stepped back and said, "Well I hope you've got a damned good appetite, because they cut off my electricity this morning."
Logged

Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny Joke: The Vacuum Cleaner
« Reply #1 on: Dec 16, 2013, 06:50 PM »
The guy is in big trouble now. He should've listened to the old woman when she asked him to leave. What a situation!
Logged

EbukaOkafor14

Re: Funny Joke: The Vacuum Cleaner
« Reply #2 on: Jan 04, 2014, 01:03 PM »
That is why it is always important to play safe in things like this one. Such a mess he's found himself in now.
Logged

Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: The Vacuum Cleaner
« Reply #3 on: Jan 18, 2014, 03:04 PM »
His instrument which is supposed to be used for making money and how put him in big soup. Too bad
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 