Funny Joke: Dumb Drunk

Funny Joke: Dumb Drunk
« on: Jan 21, 2013, 02:25 AM »
A drunk gets up from the bar and heads for the bathroom. A few minutes later, a loud, blood curdling scream is heard from thebathroom.
A few minutes after that, another loud scream reverberates throughthe bar.
The bartender goes into the bathroom to investigate why the drunk is screaming. "What's all thescreaming about in there? You're scaring the customers!"
"I'm just sitting here on the toilet and every time I try to flush, something comes up and squeezes the hell out of my balls."
With that, the bartender opens the door, looks in, and says,"You're sitting on the mop bucket, moron!"
Re: Funny Joke: Dumb Drunk
« Reply #1 on: Dec 24, 2013, 04:42 PM »
He is over-drunk. His drunkeness is gradually turning to insanity. The bartender must be a funny man.
Re: Funny Joke: Dumb Drunk
« Reply #2 on: Jan 04, 2014, 02:25 PM »
Such people need be thoroughly dealt with and then they'll think properly. Their thinking process is not working that is why
