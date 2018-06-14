Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: Touching story
A literature teacher was in a class
teaching, when he finish wit d subject
dat hes teaching, he asked.
Teacher:- can anyone in d class tell us
a very touching story? Imediately d teacher
complete he's
word, Akpors stood up and said I sir.
The teacher said go on Akpors.
Akpors: a day, a boyfriend and his
girlfriend were 2geda, d boy touch
his gf and d girl touch her bf. D boy touch girl again and d girl touch d boy again and dey started touching each oda untill dey are tired. Isn't dat a
touching story? Akpors asked
Re: Funny Joke: Touching story
Akpos doesn't take his academics seriously in any way that is why he always speak nonsense when he is in class.
Re: Funny Joke: Touching story
Very touching indeed. It was touching in so many ways and it apeared throughout the joke. The DRY joke. Haha
Re: Funny Joke: Touching story
Touching just had to be a totology right? And that is the only it would replicate the title? lol
