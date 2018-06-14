A literature teacher was in a class
teaching, when he finish wit d subject
dat hes teaching, he asked.
Teacher:- can anyone in d class tell us
a very touching story? Imediately d teacher
complete he's
word, Akpors stood up and said I sir.
The teacher said go on Akpors.
Akpors: a day, a boyfriend and his
girlfriend were 2geda, d boy touch
his gf and d girl touch her bf. D boy touch girl again and d girl touch d boy again and dey started touching each oda untill dey are tired. Isn't dat a
touching story? Akpors asked