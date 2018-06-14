Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny! Only in Nigerian movies  (Read 549 times)

emezico

Funny! Only in Nigerian movies
« on: Jan 21, 2013, 08:16 AM »
Its only in Nigerian movies that...

1) A mother travels from the village to Lagos, argues with her son about not having a male child, then back to the village...THE SAME DAY! Abi village dey get airport?

2) A girl carries the same hairstyle, even after 2 years

3) You'd see the camera man through the side body of a car or when u look closely into Jim Iyke's huge glasses

4) A ghost looks left and right before crossing the road

5) Girls wear very short dresses, revealing their bosoms and sky high heels to school... but their lecturers say nothing about that

6) A woman barges into her husband with another woman in a hotel room. Abi who give her key?

7) A policeman with 6-rounds revolver keeps shooting at armed robbers more than 20 times. I no know say bullet dey generate hinsef like DNA.

Keep observations rolling...
Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny! Only in Nigerian movies
« Reply #1 on: Dec 24, 2013, 04:03 PM »
Yes o that is the way they do in Nollywood and we the fans are already used to them doing that in their films.
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Funny! Only in Nigerian movies
« Reply #2 on: Jan 14, 2014, 03:43 AM »
And that is why Nollywood will always remain Nollywood. It will never change into anything else. Never!
Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny! Only in Nigerian movies
« Reply #3 on: Jan 16, 2014, 06:30 PM »
But no matter what, i'm still a fan of Nollywood for life!
