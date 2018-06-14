Its only in Nigerian movies that...1) A mother travels from the village to Lagos, argues with her son about not having a male child, then back to the village...THE SAME DAY! Abi village dey get airport?2) A girl carries the same hairstyle, even after 2 years3) You'd see the camera man through the side body of a car or when u look closely into Jim Iyke's huge glasses4) A ghost looks left and right before crossing the road5) Girls wear very short dresses, revealing their bosoms and sky high heels to school... but their lecturers say nothing about that6) A woman barges into her husband with another woman in a hotel room. Abi who give her key?7) A policeman with 6-rounds revolver keeps shooting at armed robbers more than 20 times. I no know say bullet dey generate hinsef like DNA.Keep observations rolling...