The Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma would be holding it matriculation ceremony for 100 level jambites and 200 levels direct entry admittances on Tuesday, February 5th, 2013.This was a statement made by the Vice Chancellor of the school. She made it known during the orientation exercises 100 level newly admitted students. However, she lay emphasis on students to read well and avoid exam malpractices, no blocking of courses and dress code of students. She particularly warned students to stay of cultism as anyone caught would be rusticated and handed over to the police.As written, new student should be ready to be drill by the older one as it is a custom in schools and a lot to eat and drink on that day.