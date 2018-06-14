DAD: Akpos, if Mr John asks after me, tell him I'm not around. How will you tell him when hecomes, cos i know you are funny?
AKPOS: When he comes, I will say my daddy said I should tell you he is not around.
DAD: Idiot! Just tell him, he is not around. Ok!?
AKPOS: Yes daddy.
[When Mr John arrived...]
MR JOHN: Akpos, where is ur daddy?
AKPOS: He is not around.
MR JOHN: When is he coming back?
AKPOS: Wait let me go and ask him he didn't tell me.
(Rushed into the room, shouting, daddy, daddy, when are u coming back?)