DAD: Akpos, if Mr John asks after me, tell him I'm not around. How will you tell him when hecomes, cos i know you are funny?AKPOS: When he comes, I will say my daddy said I should tell you he is not around.DAD: Idiot! Just tell him, he is not around. Ok!?AKPOS: Yes daddy.[When Mr John arrived...]MR JOHN: Akpos, where is ur daddy?AKPOS: He is not around.MR JOHN: When is he coming back?AKPOS: Wait let me go and ask him he didn't tell me.(Rushed into the room, shouting, daddy, daddy, when are u coming back?)