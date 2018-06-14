Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: First Class Mumu

KingFemzee

Funny Joke: First Class Mumu
KingFemzee:
DAD: Akpos, if Mr John asks after me, tell him I'm not around. How will you tell him when hecomes, cos i know you are funny?
AKPOS: When he comes, I will say my daddy said I should tell you he is not around.
DAD: Idiot! Just tell him, he is not around. Ok!?
AKPOS: Yes daddy.
[When Mr John arrived...]
MR JOHN: Akpos, where is ur daddy?
AKPOS: He is not around.
MR JOHN: When is he coming back?
AKPOS: Wait let me go and ask him he didn't tell me.
(Rushed into the room, shouting, daddy, daddy, when are u coming back?)
emezico

Re: Funny Joke: First Class Mumu
emezico:
Na real first class mumu him be. Lol...
Folami David

Re: Funny Joke: First Class Mumu
Folami David:
he is a literate mumu!
Rexyspy

Re: Funny Joke: First Class Mumu
Rexyspy:
Very funny joke. Those kind of kids should be around me. I should have Akpos around. Lol!
Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: First Class Mumu
Nifemi Donald:
I mean i know Akpos is stupid but i never knew Akpos was this stupid. He has just showed that
Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny Joke: First Class Mumu
Shola Sholaz:
Such dumbness and stupidity is not rare in situations like this. It is very rampant
femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: First Class Mumu
femifemzy3:
This hasn't gotten to them hehp in a massive stay. Akpos has shown how dumb he can be at times. Goas!
