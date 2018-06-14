Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nollywood Actress, Lepa Shandy welcomes new baby girl (PHOTO)  (Read 735 times)

emezico

Nollywood Actress, Lepa Shandy welcomes new baby girl (PHOTO)
« on: Jan 26, 2013, 10:40 PM »
[float=left][/float] 42 year old Nollywood actress, Lepa Shandy, was recently delivered of a baby girl. Her second child with husband, Adedayo David Adewale.

Congrats to them!
Folami David

Re: Nollywood Actress, Lepa Shandy welcomes new baby girl (PHOTO)
« Reply #1 on: Jan 27, 2013, 01:38 PM »
Congratulations to her.Wish her and her.hubby long life n prosperity to bare more children.
Good news
