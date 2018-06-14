Jun 14, 2018, 01:18 AM
Author
Topic: Nollywood Actress, Lepa Shandy welcomes new baby girl (PHOTO) (Read 735 times)
Nollywood Actress, Lepa Shandy welcomes new baby girl (PHOTO)
«
on:
Jan 26, 2013, 10:40 PM
[/float] 42 year old Nollywood actress, Lepa Shandy, was recently delivered of a baby girl. Her second child with husband, Adedayo David Adewale.
Congrats to them!
Re: Nollywood Actress, Lepa Shandy welcomes new baby girl (PHOTO)
«
Reply #1 on:
Jan 27, 2013, 01:38 PM
Congratulations to her.Wish her and her.hubby long life n prosperity to bare more children.
Good news
