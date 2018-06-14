We are using this medium to Notify the members of the general public that they should be aware of fraudsters who are trying to tarnish the image of Obafemi Awolowo university by claiming they are associated with the school.
We have already informed all the prospective candidates to stay away from individuals or group of people who promise to process admission for them.
This group of people are SCAMMERS! They will steal your money and put you under pressure, do you want to suffer such?
The only short cut to gaining admission into Nigerian University is to Study hard and Prepare adequately for the examinations that follows. Below is the official statement from Obafemi Awolowo university
The Obafemi Awolowo university’s OAU attention has been drawn by concerned parents and wards to the activities of certain individuals who are floating information on the world wide web claiming to be associated with the admission process in the Institution.
All the prospective students of Obafemi Awolowo University should take note that the school management will not relate to the public via any other website except its official website – www.oauife.edu.ng
.
Any other information requesting OAU Aspirants to call any mobile phone number for “assistance” or “supplementary form” with regards to admission into the university is an attempt to defraud the public.
Be Warned!!