Former Big Brother Amplified housemate, Millicent Mugadi has won a political primaries election to represent her party, The National Alliance (TNA), in the forthcoming Council elections in Kenya.
The slim and beautiful actress who was part of the sixth edition of the Big Brother reality show in 2011 had been causing a lot of stirs in the local political scene in Kenya since her participation in the show.
Local media in Kenya say she's had her share of the entertainment industry and now feels she can be of greater help to her people politically.
Speaking shortly after her victory at the primaries, she said 'I will be battling out with other political parties come March 4th this year. I could not believe that politics and movies are different bail games entirely'.