Mr 419: Hello, how are you?Akpos: Fine! Pls, who am I speaking with?.Mr 419: Ha, don't u remember me, who do u know in London dat culd be calling?.Akpos: (Sensing a scam & threw in a trap) Ejiro! Is dat u?Mr 419: Of course, of course, this is Ejiro, i am Ejiro, how come u didn't recognise my voice?.Akpos: Ejiro! Chei, you are a bad boy o. Your Father died, you didn'teven show up or send a letter. O boy, ur children go pay you back. You no hear of him death, he was so bitter and full of curses for u.Mr 419: (Obviously subdued)I didn't hear o!. I would have come.Akpos: Did u hear your Mother had leprosy?. U didn't hear about dat too abi?.Mr 419: (Now uncomfortable) No, I didn't hear.Akpos: Na wa o! Your wife foolishtoo?. I neva hear from her since d two of una marry without our blessings!. If Husband no wise, wife no go wise?.Mr 419: She is fine! I'm sure she'll get across to u. I have an issue to discuss with u.Akpos: Enhen! Ejiro, you offend me. I send u money make you buyme Hummer Jeep, u disappear. When am i having my money back?. U want make i curse youlike ur Father.I go pronounce wicked curses on you o.Mr 419: Dis issue dat i want to sayis very important.Akpos: Shut up!. When u go send money come home?. We sent u to school, clothed you & sent u abroad. U don become 419?. Wey won steal from me, ur ownfriend?. Oboy, ur Father was rightto curse you, you can't escape it if u continue like this.Mr 419: Don't worry, i will repay you ur money. For now, i have an issue to discuss with u.Akpos: Hahahahaha, look here Mr 419, i no know any Ejiro or anybody 4 London, i jus wan teach u lesson.Mr 419: Whaat! Mad man, and youhave been insulting and wasting ma credit since morning. God go judge u o