Author Topic: Happy birthday Omotola Jolade Ekeinde!  (Read 612 times)

Shola Sholaz

Happy birthday Omotola Jolade Ekeinde!
« on: Feb 07, 2013, 08:40 PM »
[float=left][/float] Omotola is a year older. Awwwww! Wishing her many more lovely, successful and blessed years ahead. Happy happy happy birthday, Omotola!
emezico

Re: Happy birthday Omotola Jolade Ekeinde!
« Reply #1 on: Feb 09, 2013, 09:44 PM »
Happy 35th birthday, omo s*xy, as she is fondly called. :D
Folami David

Re: Happy birthday Omotola Jolade Ekeinde!
« Reply #2 on: Feb 10, 2013, 05:06 PM »
Long life and prosperity to her!
