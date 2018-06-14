Jun 14, 2018, 01:21 AM
Topic: Happy birthday Omotola Jolade Ekeinde! (Read 612 times)
Shola Sholaz
Happy birthday Omotola Jolade Ekeinde!
Feb 07, 2013, 08:40 PM »
[/float] Omotola is a year older. Awwwww! Wishing her many more lovely, successful and blessed years ahead. Happy happy happy birthday, Omotola!
emezico
Re: Happy birthday Omotola Jolade Ekeinde!
Feb 09, 2013, 09:44 PM »
Happy 35th birthday, omo s*xy, as she is fondly called.
Folami David
Re: Happy birthday Omotola Jolade Ekeinde!
Feb 10, 2013, 05:06 PM »
Long life and prosperity to her!
