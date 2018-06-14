Pages: [1]   Go Down

KingFemzee

Funny Joke: Hard spelling
« on: Feb 08, 2013, 12:33 AM »
A conversation ensued thus between Akpors father and his teacher:

TEACHER: Your Son Akpos is too dull, He can't
spell LION..

PAPA AKPOS: U are Wicked, why u no
give am Small animal like MOSQUITO to Spell!

#Lobatan
Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: Hard spelling
« Reply #1 on: Dec 10, 2013, 09:59 PM »
Like father like son. LMAO! What an idiot Akpos has for a father. Very bad for both of them
Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: Hard spelling
« Reply #2 on: Jan 18, 2014, 01:46 PM »
Papa Akpos is as daft as Akpos.
In short, he is dafter!
