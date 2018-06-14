Jun 14, 2018, 12:41 AM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Joke: Hard spelling
Funny Joke: Hard spelling
KingFemzee
Commando
Funny Joke: Hard spelling
Feb 08, 2013, 12:33 AM
A conversation ensued thus between Akpors father and his teacher:
TEACHER: Your Son Akpos is too dull, He can't
spell LION..
PAPA AKPOS: U are Wicked, why u no
give am Small animal like MOSQUITO to Spell!
#Lobatan
Nifemi Donald
Warrior
Re: Funny Joke: Hard spelling
Dec 10, 2013, 09:59 PM
Like father like son. LMAO! What an idiot Akpos has for a father. Very bad for both of them
Nifemi Donald
Warrior
Re: Funny Joke: Hard spelling
Jan 18, 2014, 01:46 PM
Papa Akpos is as daft as Akpos.
In short, he is dafter!
