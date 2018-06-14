TEACHER: Why didn't you study?AKPOS: A year has 365 days for you to study. After taking away 52 Sundays, there are only 313 days left.There are 50 days in the summer that is waytoo hot to work so there are only 263 days left. We sleep 8 hours a day,in a year, that counts up to 122 days so now we're left with 141 days.If we fooled around for only 1 hour a day, 15 days are gone, so we are left with 126 days.We spend 2 hours eating each day, 30 days are used in this way in the year, and we are left with 96 days in our year.We spend 1 hour a day speaking to friendsand family, that takes away 15 days more and we are left with 81 days. Exams andtests take up at least 35 days in your year; hence you are only left with 46 days.Taking off approximately 40 days of holidays, you are only left with 6 days. Say you aresick for a minimum of 3 days, you're left with 3 days in the year to study!Let's say you only go out for2 days. You're left with 1 day. But that 1 day isyour birthday. That's why I did not study.TEACHER: keep quiet, you idiot, you'll never make it in life!