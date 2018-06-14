For a long time Akpos has been battling with a leak in his roof.One night there was a very heavy down pour, he had to move from one corner of his house to the other to avoid drops from hisroof. This made him have sleepless night. The next morninghe decided to fix his roof, after scouting for ladder in hisneighbourhood, he tried to climb to the roof. Climbing wasn't easy, he panted and sweated butsuccessfully climbed to the roof, as he was about to fix thedamage, he heard a knock on hisdoor. He yelled from the top of his voice, "who is that?" A tattered looking beggar showed up at the ground and said, "excuse me, can I see u?" Akpos asked "what is it you want to tell me?" The beggar said, "just spare me one minute".Akpos climbed back to the ground, looking tired and asked "what can I do for you?" Thebeggar said "can u give me N20?"Akpos thought for a while and said "FOLLOW ME". The two of them started climbing to the roof,panting and gasping for breath, they got to the roof, after pantingfor one minute Akpos turned to the beggar and said "I DON'THAVE"