A man buys a lie detector robot which slaps people who lie.He decides 2 test it @ dinner.Dad :Son, where were u today during schoolhours?Son : At School.Robot slaps son!Ok, I lied, I went to the movies.Dad : Which one ?Son : Toy Story.Robot slaps son again! Ok, it was porn movie.Dad : What ?!When I was ur age, I never watched such films....Robot slaps Dad!Mom : Ha ha ha ha!After all he's ur son. Robot slaps mom!!Total silence..!!