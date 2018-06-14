AKPORS: Papa when I go HEAVEN, I go ask
Mama why she Die so Soon..
PAPA: What if she dey HELL?..
AKPORS: Na u go ask her be that
Akpors: 2 3 4 6 7 8 9 Teacher: where is 5?
Akpos: Yesterday, I heard on d news dat 5 died
in a car accident *d teacher had a miscarriage*
EKAETTE: Before we Marry u dey give me Gifts,
Wetin happen now?..
AKPORS: Fishermen still dey give Worm to Fish wey e don catch ?
AKPORS; Switheart, let's play Hide & Seek..
EKAETTE; Noooooo, the last time we did, I didn't find u till February 15
Few weeks to val
Gf:baby I heard new bb is out.
Akpors:all bb's always hang.
Gf: dis one doesn't hang.
Akpors: so am a liar abi? Its over btw us
Teacher: Can U see God?
Akpors: No.
Teacher: Then there isn't a God!
Akpors: Sir, can U see ur brain?
Teacher: No.
Akpors: so u have no Brain
Akpors:I am dreamin to be rich...just like my father.
Teacher: "Is ur father rich?
Akpors: No,he's dreaming Too
Wife: If i knew u were dis Poor I
wuldn't av married u!
Akpors: what do u think I meant when I said u were the only thing I have in this world?
OCHUKO: Bros, why u wan Divorce your Wife
na..
AKPORS: She too dey Smile for Sleep, e be like
She don get another Husband for her DREAMs
OCHUKO: Guy, why u wan swallow that MAGNET .?
AKPORS: Ekaette say I no dey ATTRACTIVE again..
TEACHER: Why are those two Mental People
Kissing each other.. AKPORS: They are MADLY in
love..