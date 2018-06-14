Akpors' First day in a new Secondary School.Teacher: There will be an elementary science test next week.Contrary to his nature, Akpors reads his bookfrom cover to cover like no man's business.On test day, teacher lines up about 5 birds,covering each with a piece of cloth so only their legs are visible.Question 1: Looking at the leg of a bird write down its' common name, species, family zoological name, habitat etc.After about 20mins of frustration and notwriting down anything, Akpors storms to theteacher's desk and slams his blank sheet in front of the teacher.'Sir, this test makes no sense! I am going home!'Teacher: What a rude boy! Come back here.What is your name?Akpors raises his trouser and points to his leg: 'Oya u too, look my leg na, tell me my name, my surname, where I dey live, which tribe I come from......#Lobatan