Author Topic: Hilarious: Little Angel  (Read 370 times)

KingFemzee

Hilarious: Little Angel
« on: Feb 09, 2013, 01:26 AM »
Akpos:Mum u lied 2 me


MUM:how?


AKPOS:u said my broda is a lil Angel


MUM:yes he is


AKPOS:hw com he dint fly wen I threw him frm
d balcony?


MUM FAINTS
Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious: Little Angel
« Reply #1 on: Feb 09, 2013, 01:34 AM »
This is very hillarious o. Hehehe great ending o.Akpos has killed somebody
Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious: Little Angel
« Reply #2 on: Dec 10, 2013, 09:28 PM »
What is the meaning of all this Akpos? Akpos has to be killed for this o. That is just how this matter should go.
Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious: Little Angel
« Reply #3 on: Jan 18, 2014, 12:43 PM »
And now he has suceeded in committing murder. This is not lookimg good at all. He will be jailed. Lol
