Jun 14, 2018, 12:41 AM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Hilarious: Little Angel
KingFemzee
Hilarious: Little Angel
Feb 09, 2013, 01:26 AM
Akpos:Mum u lied 2 me
MUM:how?
AKPOS:u said my broda is a lil Angel
MUM:yes he is
AKPOS:hw com he dint fly wen I threw him frm
d balcony?
MUM FAINTS
Shola Sholaz
Re: Hilarious: Little Angel
Feb 09, 2013, 01:34 AM
This is very hillarious o. Hehehe great ending o.Akpos has killed somebody
Nifemi Donald
Re: Hilarious: Little Angel
Dec 10, 2013, 09:28 PM
What is the meaning of all this Akpos? Akpos has to be killed for this o. That is just how this matter should go.
Nifemi Donald
Re: Hilarious: Little Angel
Jan 18, 2014, 12:43 PM
And now he has suceeded in committing murder. This is not lookimg good at all. He will be jailed. Lol
