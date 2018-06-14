Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious: Bread Winner  (Read 433 times)

KingFemzee

Hilarious: Bread Winner
« on: Feb 09, 2013, 01:32 AM »
BREAD WINNER. (AN INTERVIEW WITH AKPORS)

Journalist: Mr. Akpors, first of all, is it true that
you are the bread winner in your family?


Akpors : I am not hearing that allegation for the
first time, I have been hearing it for some time,
I know this allegation is coming from my
political enemies who want to tarnish my image.


I want to tell you that I have never been in any
competition to win bread. Ask them where I won that bread. If anyone saw me entering a competition to win bread, then they must provide the evidence otherwise I will start suing anyone saying I am a bread winner, yes including you reporters and your newspapers.
Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious: Bread Winner
« Reply #1 on: Feb 09, 2013, 01:39 AM »
He is as sick as terryG.
Very silly reply
Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious: Bread Winner
« Reply #2 on: Dec 10, 2013, 09:22 PM »
Hehehehe This is very serious o. Akpos took the whole matter seriously o. Simple bread winner he doesn't understand
Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious: Bread Winner
« Reply #3 on: Jan 18, 2014, 12:50 PM »
Akpos just doesn't use his head when he is asked crucial questions like this. Very daft boy o, LMAO
