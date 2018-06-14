BREAD WINNER. (AN INTERVIEW WITH AKPORS)Journalist: Mr. Akpors, first of all, is it true thatyou are the bread winner in your family?Akpors : I am not hearing that allegation for thefirst time, I have been hearing it for some time,I know this allegation is coming from mypolitical enemies who want to tarnish my image.I want to tell you that I have never been in anycompetition to win bread. Ask them where I won that bread. If anyone saw me entering a competition to win bread, then they must provide the evidence otherwise I will start suing anyone saying I am a bread winner, yes including you reporters and your newspapers.