Two men waiting at the Heaven Gates strike upa conversation. "How'd you die?" the first manasks the second how he died?"I froze to death," says the second."That's awful," says the first man. "How does itfeel to freeze to death?""It's very uncomfortable at first", says thesecond man. "You get the shakes, and you getpains in all your fingers and toes. But eventually, it's a very calm way to go. You get numb and you kind of drift off, as if you're sleeping.How about you, how did you die?""I had a heart attack," says the first man. "Yousee, I knew my wife was cheating on me, so oneday I showed up at home unexpectedly. I ran upto the bedroom, and found her alone, knitting.I ran down to the basement, but no one washiding there, either. I ran up to the secondfloor, but no one was hiding there either. I ranas fast as I could to the attic, and just as I gotthere, I had a massive heart attack and died."The second man shakes his head. "That's soironic," he says. "What do you mean?" asks the first man."If you had only stopped to look in the freezer,we'd both still be alive.