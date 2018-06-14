Two men waiting at the Heaven Gates strike up
a conversation. "How'd you die?" the first man
asks the second how he died?
"I froze to death," says the second.
"That's awful," says the first man. "How does it
feel to freeze to death?"
"It's very uncomfortable at first", says the
second man. "You get the shakes, and you get
pains in all your fingers and toes. But eventually, it's a very calm way to go. You get numb and you kind of drift off, as if you're sleeping.
How about you, how did you die?"
"I had a heart attack," says the first man. "You
see, I knew my wife was cheating on me, so one
day I showed up at home unexpectedly. I ran up
to the bedroom, and found her alone, knitting.
I ran down to the basement, but no one was
hiding there, either. I ran up to the second
floor, but no one was hiding there either. I ran
as fast as I could to the attic, and just as I got
there, I had a massive heart attack and died."
The second man shakes his head. "That's so
ironic," he says. "What do you mean?" asks the first man.
"If you had only stopped to look in the freezer,
we'd both still be alive.